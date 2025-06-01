Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Says She 'Would Love To' Work In Bollywood

Thailand's Opal Suchata, who has been crowned Miss World 2025, said that she would love to work in Bollywood if there is an opportunity.

In a conversation with ANI, she said,“I feel very happy and proud. It is an honour to take the first Miss World crown to Thailand... I hope I have made them proud..If I get the opportunity, I would love to (act in Bollywood films); it is a wonderful opportunity...”

She shared her experience of visiting India and said,“It was amazing. Since the first day I was here, everyone has been so nice..people are amazing, they have been so wonderful to me and we went to so many places..all are so beautiful..whether it is infrastructure or nature.. it's great to be here and I will definitely be back.”

Expressing her gratitude for all the arrangements made by the government, she added, "I would like to thank the Telangana government and all the people here for providing us with the best accommodation and allowing us to have such a great time in your home."

Meanwhile, Miss World Ethiopia 2024 Hasset Dereje shared what she is planning to do next,“ I want to do different social projects with different organisations back at home because I believe that whatever chance I got, every girl should have.”

Miss World America 2025 Jessica Pedroso also expressed her love for Hyderabad, its culture, people and food, saying,“I'm very happy and honoured, and I just love Hyderabad. I think this was the best place for Miss World to be held, because Hyderabad is just amazing because of the culture and the food. I've tried butter chicken, it's so amazing. I think here it's a mix of flavours and traditions from the local communities, and here we have these different dialects like Namaskaran, and I love them. I think that's something magical.”

Miss World Asia Krishnah Gravidez added, "I am just really grateful to be here as Miss World Asia from the Philippines. We have come this far, and It is because of the love and support of my fellow people, and here (in India) I've created beautiful memories."Miss Martinique Aurelie Joachim expressed her love for Telangana,“I feel very happy, very honoured, and very grateful. I really loved Telangana. My stay here was amazing. The people are amazing, and I really love them. I will feel very sad when I leave. I really love the people of Telangana, and I want to say thank you so much for your hospitality. I wish to come soon.”

While Thailand rejoices in Opal's crowning, India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists.

The announcement came through Miss World's official Instagram page.

Nandini had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category, she could not make it to the final cut as the competition progressed.