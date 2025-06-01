Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Appeasement Politics, Vows BJP Will Win Bengal In 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fresh offensive against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of appeasement politics and favouritism through the Waqf Act.

In his address at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, Shah said,“Is something wrong with the Waqf Act? Should the land of Bengal be sacrificed because of Waqf? Who is Mamata Banerjee favouring by opposing the Waqf Act?... Mamata Banerjee may oppose the Waqf till 2026 because after that she will not be the CM anymore...”

Addressing the BJP Workers Special Organisational Meeting here, Shah also referred to the recent violence in Murshidabad, calling it a deliberate failure of state law enforcement and accused Bengal ministers of actively supporting the rioters.

"...There was violence in Murshidabad. The Home Ministry insisted on calling the BSF, but they did not... Our party workers went to the HC, and after the court order, the BSF came and protected the Hindus," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee's minister abused the BSF, and your leaders were standing there and encouraging the rioters. The ministers of the Bengal government were involved in these riots. This was a state-sponsored riot which caused injustice to the Hindus... Mamata Didi has crossed all limits of Muslim appeasement," the union minister said.

Shah also accused the Mamata Banerjee's regime in West Bengal of fostering lawlessness, corruption, and religious appeasement. Shah also alleged that the Chief Minister had turned the State into "a land of infiltration and atrocities on women."

Shah declared that the BJP will form the government in 2026. "For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Maanush'. She converted the great land of Bengal into a land of infiltration, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts and immorality with Hindus..."

"Hundreds of BJP workers were killed in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee became the CM... Didi, listen to me, your time is over now. The BJP will form the government in 2026..."

"... We have to form the BJP government in West Bengal, have to stop infiltration, stop corruption, stop Hindu exodus..." He alleged that the state government had denied land for fencing India's international border with Bangladesh, accusing Banerjee of obstructing central efforts to curb infiltration.

The Union Minister said, "Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation's borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration... Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence... She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen..."

In a blistering critique of violence during elections in the state, Shah challenged the Chief Minister directly. Shah said, "... If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank... Our people were killed in Pahalgam... Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach...

She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor." Giving an emotional turn to his speech, Shah said, "CM has also played with the emotions of crores of women in the country... The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections..."

Shah also issued a stern warning and clarified that Operation Sindoor is“not yet over.”

"Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi's government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer," said Amit Shah. Amit Shah's visit is also expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.