No Mercy In The Air: Ukraine And Russia's Relentless Battle Of Drones And Missile Opinion

Ukraine carried out a major drone attack deep inside Russia, aiming at nuclear-capable bombers stationed at a key airbase in Siberia. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike was part of a“large-scale special operation” meant to destroy Russia's long-range aircraft.

A Ukrainian security source told Reuters that more than 40 Russian military aircraft were damaged in a planned drone attack on the Belaya airbase, located in Irkutsk Oblast-over 4,300 km away from Ukraine's border.

Belaya airbase, located in Irkutsk Oblast, Russia, is a major military airbase known for housing long-range strategic bombers, including those capable of carrying nuclear weapons. It plays a key role in Russia's air defense and long-distance strike operations, making it an important and sensitive military target during conflicts.

Ukrainian "Pavutyna" (spider net) operation is today's attack launched simultaneously on four russia's strategic aviation airbases has reportedly destroyed 40 (forty) strategic bombers on 4 (four) airbases: Belaya (4700 km from Ukraine), Dyagilevo (700 km), Olenya (2000 km),... twitter/AYr5g7Xr7L

Footage of a Ukrainian FPV strike drone rising from a cargo truck and heading towards Russia's Belaya Airbase. The drone launch and airbase hit were over 4000 km (2500 mi) from Ukraine. twitter/XU7bCzV5QJ

Ukraine Targets Russia's Tu-95 and Tu-22 Bombers

According to reports by The Times of India (TOI), an unnamed official said that Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, carried out the drone attack. It targeted Russia's Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, which have been used to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

Tu-95:

The Tu-95 is a long-range Russian bomber known for its unique turboprop engines and loud noise. It can carry nuclear or conventional missiles and fly thousands of kilometers without refueling. Despite being old, it remains a powerful part of Russia's strategic air force, used for long-distance strikes.

Tu-22:

The Tu-22 is a Russian supersonic bomber designed for fast, long-range missions. It can carry heavy bombs or missiles and fly at high speeds to avoid enemy defenses. Often used in combat roles, including missile attacks, it's a key part of Russia's tactical and strategic air power.

⚡ Satellite images of the airbases' status a couple of days ago, - AviVectorBelaya Air Base (on May 31):- 7 Tu-160;- 6 Tu-95MS;- 2 Il-78M;- 6 An-26;- 2 An-12;- 39 Tu-22M3;- 30 MiG-31 Air Base (on May 26):- 11 Tu-95MS;- 5 An-12;- 40 Tu-22M3 least 2 more... twitter/fdhWVoq18U

#BREAKING Russia's Belaya strategic bombers airbase in Irkutsk region, 4,000 km from Ukraine, does not feel good today. The locals say "it is already the 11th (drone)", and we can clearly see an FPV quadrocopter drone flying, what proves that it is an action of a sabotage group⬇️ twitter/1CEc6q3hap

Wow. Just wow. Epic footage: Russian warplanes destroyed by drones in an unprecedented strike on four deep Russian airbases-Dyagilevo, Olenya, Belaya, and Ivanovo. Historic twitter/e4pLENKw4D

Ukraine claimed that its drone attack on the Russian airbases caused damage to military aircraft worth around $2 billion.

The Belaya airbase, near the village of Sredny in eastern Siberia, is known for hosting Tu-22M long-range supersonic bombers. Igor Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk, confirmed that a drone attack had taken place at a military site in the Usolsky district, although he didn't specifically mention bombers or strategic aircraft.

In a video he shared on Telegram, the sound of drones can be heard flying above, while thick smoke rises into the sky. Kobzev also mentioned that this was the first drone attack in the region and said the drones were launched from a truck.

Ukrainian sources told the BBC that one of the drone strikes also hit an airbase near Murmansk, a key location for Russia's long-range bombers. Russian media confirmed there was a drone attack in that area and said air defense systems were activated to respond.

These strikes happened at the same time Russia launched what Ukraine's air force called the biggest drone attack since the full-scale war began. According to Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, Russia fired 472 drones and seven missiles at Ukraine on Sunday. Ukrainian forces said they were able to shoot down 385 of those aerial threats.

These events are happening as both sides prepare for a new round of peace talks in Istanbul. Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, will lead the Ukrainian team. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect its independence, its country, and its people.

Russia's Iskander-M Strikes Ukrainian Control Units

On Sunday, a deadly Russian missile strike hit a Ukrainian army training center, killing at least 12 soldiers and injuring more than 60. This led to an internal investigation to find out if there were any mistakes or failures in leadership.

According to Sputnik, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that an Iskander-M tactical missile struck Ukrainian mobile drone launch and control units near Krolevets in the Sumy region.

The strike destroyed two vehicles used to operate drones, along with their crews. The report also said that surveillance systems recorded fires breaking out among the drones that were ready for launch, followed by explosions as their warheads went off.

🇷🇺🚀💥🇺🇦 Rusia ataca lugares de lanzamiento de drones ucranianos en la región de SumiEl sistema de misiles táctico-operativo Iskander-M asestó un golpe contra estaciones móviles de lanzamiento de vehículos aéreos no tripulados de las fuerzas ucranianas cerca de la localidad de... twitter/vDrXdxsWSv

Images du contrôle objectif, dans lesquelles l'équipage de l'Iskander-M a frappé les lanceurs de drones à Chuguev, dans la région de Kharkov, détruisant 6 lanceurs et environ 30 drones. twitter/Pj5U2c7BUv

The Iskander-M is a Russian short-range tactical missile system known for its speed, precision, and ability to evade enemy defenses. Here's what makes it special in simple terms:

Fast and Hard to Stop: It can travel at speeds up to 7,000–8,000 km/h, making it difficult for air defense systems to shoot it down.

Accurate Strikes: The missile can hit targets with high accuracy, usually within a few meters. This makes it effective against enemy command centers, missile systems, or troop formations.

Range: It can hit targets up to 500 kilometers away, allowing it to strike deep into enemy territory without entering danger zones.

Manoeuvrable: Unlike older missiles, the Iskander-M can change direction mid-flight, making it even harder to intercept.

Can Carry Different Warheads: It can be loaded with various types of warheads, including explosives, cluster munitions, and even nuclear ones (though nuclear use would be rare and heavily controlled).

In short, the Iskander-M is a powerful battlefield weapon designed to deliver sudden, hard-hitting attacks before the enemy can react.

