Who Could End Roman Reigns' Run? 3 WWE Stars Poised To Retire The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns has ruled WWE for years. These 3 rising superstars might be the ones to end his legacy as the Tribal Chief looks at an early retirement.

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut in June 2024 and immediately shook the foundations of the roster. His unmatched power and intensity in the ring have turned heads. Since joining the Bloodline saga, he's brought fresh energy to the storyline.

WWE has slowly been building him up, and his momentum peaked when he became the United States Champion at WrestleMania 41. A showdown with Roman Reigns seems inevitable. Many believe Fatu could be the one to force Roman into retirement.

Fatu's rise is tied closely to his dominant performances. The company sees him as a future breakout star, not just in wrestling, but also in entertainment at large. WWE must give him the spotlight he's earned.

Bron Breakker's speed and raw athleticism have made a major impact since he joined the main roster. He's already captured the Intercontinental Championship twice and now finds himself aligned with key figures like Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

The seeds of a future clash with Roman Reigns were planted right after WrestleMania 41. On the following episode of Raw, Breakker hit Reigns with two spears, marking the start of what could become a historic rivalry.

WWE has laid the groundwork. If Breakker ends Reigns' career in the ring, it would put him as a top-tier talent. Taking on Roman's empire solo would be a massive challenge, but one Breakker seems destined for.

Bronson Reed has been nothing short of dangerous in 2024. His rivalries with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have been fierce, and his presence has only grown more intense. Reed is now part of a faction with Rollins and Heyman, signaling big plans ahead.

A future match against Roman Reigns would be electric. Reed's reputation and momentum could benefit the most from such a high-profile showdown. Reed has already expressed that he sees retirement coming eventually, but facing Roman first could be the perfect final act. WWE would be wise to consider this matchup while both stars are still operating at their peak.