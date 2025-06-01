3 Shocking Twists WWE Could Pull Off At Money In The Bank 2025

From Roman Reigns' possible return to CM Punk's redemption arc, here are three twists that could shake up WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on WWE was the Raw after WrestleMania 41, where he was left battered by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since then, there's been complete silence. While WWE hasn't officially announced his presence at Money in the Bank, the door is always open for surprises.

With Seth Rollins set to compete in the Men's Ladder Match, the setup is perfect. Reigns could reappear to interrupt Rollins' moment, seeking payback and throwing a major surprise into the match. A sudden Roman attack would instantly change the course of the night and reignite one of WWE's biggest rivalries.

John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso is one of the card's biggest attractions, but it comes with tension. A recent SmackDown moment where Logan Paul gave Cena a light push showed cracks in their partnership.

If things go south during the match, say, a misstep or accidental hit, it could spark major conflict. That slip-up could cost them the match. The aftermath might be more important than the result.

With long-standing speculation about a Cena vs. Logan singles match, this tag team tension could be the final push toward a blockbuster showdown at Night of Champions 2025.

Since returning in late 2023, CM Punk hasn't had his big win. He's come close, but something has always kept him from crossing the line. Money in the Bank 2025 could change that. Punk is one of the major names expected in the Men's Ladder Match.

If he wins the briefcase, it could reshape the main-event scene. His presence alone brings buzz. With the briefcase in his hands, anticipation for a potential cash-in would entertain fans. It would mark a major shift not just for Punk but for WWE's storytelling moving forward.