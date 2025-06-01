Top US Penny Stocks That Traded Well In May 2025, Will The Trend Continue In June?
Penny stocks continue to attract US investors even though they are mainly associated with smaller or newer companies. This is largely because of their potential for growth at lower price rates. Investing in the right one could unlock new opportunities for wealth generation. However, proceeding with caution is a must in this regard, considering the volatility of penny stocks.Which are the top 3 US penny stocks from May 2025?
According to Simply Wall Street, the top three US penny stocks include Perfect (NYSE: PERF), followed by WM Technology (NasdaqGS: MAPS), and Puma Biotechnology (NasdaqGS: PBYI). As of the writing of the report, Perfect has a share price of $1.83, with WM Technology and Puma Biotechnology trading at $1.05 and $3.38, respectively. What keeps them popular and ahead in the race is their market cap.Also Read | Cash rain incoming? IRS tax refund to arrive this June
Perfect boasts of a whopping $186.38 million market cap, with WM Technology staring at $174.9 million. Puma Biotechnology follows closely behind with a $167.28 million market cap.Other top-performing US penny stocks
Next in the list is Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAM:FSI), which has a share price of $4.31 and a market cap of $55.16 million. Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP), Table Trac (OTCPK:TBTC), BAB (OTCPK:BABB) come next in the list. They have been performing fairly well through May, and could be potential options for June too, if the stats and other relevant market factors keep favoring.Some other standout penny stocks include:
- Lifetime Brands New Horizon Aircraft Greenland Technologies Holding OraSure Technologies Dingdong (Cayman) Nerdy
These assumptions are, however, being made on the basis of existing statistics from May 2025. This is not strictly for financial advice for your future investments, which need to be undertaken with due caution, especially for a segment like penny stocks.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
