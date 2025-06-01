Ukraine Launched Drones From Trucks Parked Deep Inside Russia In 'Modern Pearl Harbor' Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) New chilling details have emerged as Ukrainian drones on Sunday reportedly destroyed at least 40 Russian planes in an attack on the eve of peace talks between the two countries.

According to a social media post by Murtaza Hussain, a journalist at Drop Site News, the FPV drones used by Ukraine were launched from trucks parked inside the Russian territory.

“The FPV drones were reportedly launched from trucks parked inside Russian territory and deployed from the top of removable roofs,” he said on X.

Hussain described the attack as“modern Pearl Harbor”.

“Despite losing territory to Russian advances in recent months the UA has pulled off a modern Pearl Harbor. I would brace for serious retaliation.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise air raid by Japan on the US in 1941, in the midst of the World War II.

Russia has also confirmed that several of its military aircraft "caught fire" after a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack.

In a surprise drone attack, Ukraine claimed to destroy more than 40 Russian planes deep in Russia's territory, as per a report by The Associated Press quoting sources.

While the official source quoted by AP could not share operational details, they said the attack took over a year to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk .

The drones were transported in containers carried by trucks deep into Russian territory, as per the report.

The drones hit airfields including the Belaya air base in Russia's Irkutsk region, more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Ukraine. It is the first time that a Ukrainian drone has been seen in the region, local Gov. Igor Kobzeva said, stressing that it did not present a threat to civilians.

The attack was disclosed on the same day as Zelensky said Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia on Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation.“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday launched the biggest number of drones - 472 - on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's air force said.