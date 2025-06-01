Caught On Cam: Moment When Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Was About To Touch Down, But Dust Storms Came In The Way
Passengers held tightly to their seats as strong winds of up to 80 kmph forced the pilot to abort the landing and circle the sky until conditions improved. The flight eventually landed safely at the Delhi Airport.14 flights diverted due to adverse weather
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were adversely affected on Sunday afternoon when the city and the NCR region experienced massive dust storms, followed by rains in some parts. A total of 14 flights were diverted between 4:30 pm and 6:10 pm.Noida, India- June 01, 2025: View of Noida city and skyscrapers covered in dust storm in the evening, in Noida, India, on Sunday, June 01, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
The diverted flights included two from Chandigarh, two from Amritsar, seven from Jaipur, one from Ahmedabad, one from Dehradun and one from Lucknow.IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory
In the wake of the sudden weather changes in Delhi, airline operators IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued travel advisories urging passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.Also Read | Delhi weather today: IMD warns against thunderstorm, lightening, light wet spell
SpiceJet added that arrivals and departures at and from the Delhi Aiport were likely to be affected due to inclement weather conditions in the capital.Delhi dust storms reduce visibility
Commuters were thrown off guard as the sudden dust storm in Delhi caused visibility levels to dip, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a multi-hazard warning for NCR region and other states.Also Read | Delhi weather: Rain causes 49 flight diversions, waterlogging in parts
In a weather bulletin issued at around 5pm on Sunday, the IMD said:“Dust storm/followed by Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi , NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment