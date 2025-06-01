Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Claim That Joe Biden Was 'Executed In 2020' And Replaced By Clones
The post, originally from a small supporter account, has no credible evidence and comes amid renewed speculation over Biden's health following his recent cancer diagnosis.Trump shares unfounded conspiracy theory
Late Saturday night, Trump reposted a message alleging Biden's death and replacement, writing no additional commentary.
The original post stated:“There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don't know the difference.”
Despite this dramatic claim, there is no factual basis for the theory. Biden has regularly made live public appearances, held unscripted press conferences, and interacted directly with world leaders.Biden's cancer diagnosis sparks new speculation
The repost by Trump followed news that President Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, described by his office as aggressive but treatable. This announcement has ignited fresh debates about Biden's health and fitness for office, with critics questioning why the cancer was not detected earlier.
Some speculate members of the previous administration were aware of the illness but kept it hidden to maintain Biden's political viability. The cancer diagnosis has also fueled theories linking Biden's medical condition to his performance in recent public appearances, including the June presidential debate.Also Read | Trump administration targets tech firms as it cuts more contracts Calls for investigation of Biden's White House doctor
The revelation about Biden's cancer has led to calls within the MAGA community, including from Trump supporters, for an investigation into Biden's White House doctor. Critics question how Biden received a clean bill of health as recently as last July despite his advanced cancer diagnosis.Also Read | Clinton on Trump's governing style: 'We've never seen anything like this before'
