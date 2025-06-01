Soudah Development Completes First Phase Of Emergency Repairs At“Sheikh's Fortress” Heritage Site In Rijal Almaa

Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has announced the completion of the first phase of emergency repairs at the historic“Sheikh's Fortress” site in Rijal Almaa. It is one of the heritage sites located in Jareen, one of the six development zones within the Soudah Peaks project.

Sheikh's Fortress is one of three heritage sites receiving emergency repairs under a collaboration between Soudah Development and the Tourist Villages Cooperative Society of Rijal Almaa, as part of an MoU signed last year. The collaboration includes emergency repairs of Sheikh's Fortress, Bee House, and the Hamidiyah Fortress. This initiative is part of broader efforts by Soudah Development to preserve and protect the architectural and cultural heritage within Soudah Peaks project area, which encompasses around 300 historical and cultural sites.

With the first phase of the emergency repairs now complete, Sheikh's Fortress will serve as a symbol of the region's rich architectural, cultural, and historical identity, and will contribute to promoting the local heritage and identity.

Soudah Peaks will be a luxury mountain destination inspired by local architectural identity. The project includes six distinctive zones: Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and the Red Rock. It will offer luxury experiences in tourism, hospitality, and residential, and is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities while generating long-term economic impact for both the region and the Kingdom.