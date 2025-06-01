The Demise Of The Diesel Van In The UK

MENAFN - Pressat) # The Electric Revolution: How Ford Transit Custom PHEV is Transforming the UK Van Market

In the rapidly evolving landscape of commercial vehicles in the UK, a significant shift is underway. Businesses and individuals are increasingly moving away from traditional diesel vans towards more sustainable alternatives, with the Ford Transit Custom PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) leading this transformation. This hybrid powerhouse is changing how businesses approach their fleets, offering a practical bridge between conventional diesel engines and fully electric solutions.

## The Shifting Landscape of UK Van Market

The UK van market has traditionally been dominated by diesel vehicles, prized for their torque, fuel economy, and reliability under heavy loads. However, with growing environmental concerns, stricter emissions regulations, and the rising cost of fuel, businesses are increasingly looking for alternatives that can deliver similar performance while reducing their carbon footprint.

The Ford Transit Custom PHEV has emerged as a compelling solution, offering businesses a stepping stone between conventional internal combustion engines and fully electric vehicles. Its popularity marks a significant trend in the commercial vehicle sector - one that Swiss Vans, a prominent UK van dealership, has been at the forefront of promoting.

## Swiss Vans: Pioneering the Electric Transition

At the heart of this transition is Swiss Vans, a respected name in the UK van market. Founded in 2005 by Ian Hill, Swiss Vans has established itself as a leader in new van sales and customizations, with a particular focus on innovative and sustainable vehicle solutions.

Ian Hill's journey in the van industry began with a vision to revolutionize van customization and sales. Unlike many in the sector who entered with backgrounds in automotive mechanics, Hill's approach was driven by a genuine enthusiasm for connecting businesses with the perfect vehicles for their needs.

"With the growing concerns related to global warming, the world is steadily moving towards sustainable solutions," notes a recent article on the Swiss Vans website, reflecting the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Under Hill's leadership, Swiss Vans has become synonymous with quality and innovation. The company specializes in a comprehensive range of models, from Ford Transits to Volkswagen Transporters, but where they truly excel is in bespoke transformations that ensure each vehicle meets the specific needs of its owner.

## Ian Hill: A Visionary in the Van Industry

As Managing Director of Swiss Vans, Ian Hill has been instrumental in promoting the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the UK commercial sector. His expertise in the van industry has made him a trusted authority on vehicle trends and innovations.

Hill has been particularly vocal about the transition to electric vehicles, noting in a LinkedIn post that while there may be some hesitation in the market, there's a "silver lining" that provides "more time to plan EV transitions" and the "potential for better, more refined electric vans."

Under Hill's guidance, Swiss Vans has positioned itself at the forefront of the electric revolution, offering expert advice and a wide range of electric and hybrid options, including the game-changing Ford Transit Custom PHEV.

## The Ford Transit Custom PHEV: A Game-Changer

The latest Ford Transit Custom PHEV represents a significant advancement over its predecessor from five years ago, offering enhanced refinement and sophistication. It combines a 2.5-litre Duratec petrol engine with an 11.8kWh battery, allowing for an electric-only driving range of up to 35 miles according to Ford.

### Superior Performance and Versatility

What makes the Transit Custom PHEV particularly appealing is its versatility. With eight driving modes, including EV Auto, EV Now, and EV Later, drivers can optimize performance based on their specific needs and driving conditions. This flexibility allows for a seamless transition between electric and petrol power, ensuring optimal efficiency in all situations.

The PHEV delivers impressive performance with its 230hp petrol engine, providing plenty of power when needed while maintaining the smooth, responsive driving experience Ford is known for. As What Van? notes in their review, "Performance, handling and ride quality are all up to Ford's class-leading standards."

### Practical Load-Carrying Capabilities

Despite its advanced hybrid technology, the Transit Custom PHEV doesn't compromise on practicality. The L1H1 version offers a generous 5.8m3 load volume, with a hefty 1,350kg payload capacity. Access is provided via twin rear doors and a nearside sliding door with a step for easy entry. This makes it just as capable as its diesel counterparts for day-to-day commercial use.

### Economic Advantages Over Diesel

One of the most compelling aspects of the Transit Custom PHEV is its economic advantage over traditional diesel vans. With a WLTP fuel consumption of 39.8mpg and CO2 emissions from just 35g/km, it offers significant savings on both fuel costs and emission-based charges.

While the initial purchase price is higher than diesel alternatives, the total cost of ownership calculations often favour the PHEV when factors such as fuel savings, maintenance costs, and potential exemptions from low emission zone charges are considered.

## The Broader Impact on the UK Van Market

The growing popularity of the Ford Transit Custom PHEV is part of a larger trend reshaping the UK van market. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the benefits of electric and hybrid vans, not just in terms of environmental impact but also for their bottom line.

Electric motors generate torque instantly, making electric and hybrid vans particularly effective in urban environments, even with full payloads. As Vansales notes, "an electric van will be very nippy in urban driving – even with a full payload – compared to a diesel or petrol van, where performance tends to build as engine revs increase."

For businesses operating in areas with low emission zones, vehicles like the Transit Custom PHEV can mean significant savings by avoiding emissions-based charges. This provides another economic incentive driving the shift away from diesel.

## The Future of Commercial Vehicles

As Ian Hill aptly observes, "The EV revolution isn't cancelled – it's just recalibrating." The Ford Transit Custom PHEV represents an important milestone in this revolution, offering businesses a practical pathway to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on capability.

With companies like Swiss Vans leading the charge in promoting these innovative vehicles, the UK van market is set to continue its transformation toward a more sustainable future. The Transit Custom PHEV's success demonstrates that environmental responsibility and commercial practicality can go hand in hand, setting a new standard for what businesses expect from their commercial vehicles.

As the commercial vehicle landscape continues to evolve, the Ford Transit Custom PHEV stands as a testament to how innovative technology can transform an industry, offering a glimpse into the future of transportation while meeting the practical needs of today's businesses.