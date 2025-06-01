Passenger Caught With 48 Venomous Snakes At Mumbai Airport

Customs officials intercepted the passenger on Saturday night after he got down from a flight from Bangkok, he said.

During a search of his baggage, the Customs officials discovered 48 highly venomous viper snakes and five turtles, he said.

A team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) assisted in the identification and handling of these species, he said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has ordered that the reptiles be sent back to the country from where they had been brought, as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official added.

