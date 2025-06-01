403
Syrian Pres. Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Sunday afternoon following an official visit, where he had official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He was seen off by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Abdullah Al-Yahya. (end)
