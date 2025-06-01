Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Syrian Pres. Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit


2025-06-01 03:08:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Sunday afternoon following an official visit, where he had official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He was seen off by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Abdullah Al-Yahya. (end)
mt


MENAFN01062025000071011013ID1109622514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search