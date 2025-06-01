Syrian President Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit
“Al-Sharaa is set to hold official talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in affirmation of Kuwait's steadfast support for Syria, its people, and its sovereignty,” read a statement on SANA News Agency.
Al-Sharaa's visit to Kuwait aims to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.
Ties between Syria and Kuwait resumed last year, witnessing a notable revival when Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya visited Damascus on Dec. 30.
Since the visit, Kuwait launched the first flights of a humanitarian air bridge to Syria, to help alleviate the suffering of Syrians, according to KUNA News Agency.
Kuwait, joining other GCC member states, has underscored its unwavering support for Syria's unity and sovereignty.
Al-Sharaa had previously visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on his Gulf tour.
