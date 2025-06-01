Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Crime Ring Arrested In Los Angeles For $30 Million COVID Relief Fraud

Armenian Crime Ring Arrested In Los Angeles For $30 Million COVID Relief Fraud


2025-06-01 03:06:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Armenian-origin individuals has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly embezzling a large sum of money from U.S. government relief programs, Azernews reports, citing the US based sources.

U.S. federal officials have detained 14 people accused of stealing more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief funds and small business loans.

Government representatives emphasized that one of the arrested individuals will be deported, while the others were apprehended by federal authorities in Los Angeles, according to Fox news.

MENAFN01062025000195011045ID1109622484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search