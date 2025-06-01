Armenian Crime Ring Arrested In Los Angeles For $30 Million COVID Relief Fraud
U.S. federal officials have detained 14 people accused of stealing more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief funds and small business loans.
Government representatives emphasized that one of the arrested individuals will be deported, while the others were apprehended by federal authorities in Los Angeles, according to Fox news.
