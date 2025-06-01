Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lending Confidence Grows As Azerbaijani Banks Post Robust Revenues

2025-06-01 03:06:12
The trend is consistent with longer-term data. In January 2025, interest income was reported at 3.969 billion manats ($2.34 billion), suggesting that the banking sector has been performing steadily throughout the year. One year earlier, in May 2024, this number was 1.294 billion manats (around $763 million) - meaning banks have collectively earned 239 million manats ($141 million) more in interest since then.

