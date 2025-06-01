Jordan Hosts Annual Meeting Of International Committee For Intelligent Transport Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), in collaboration with the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO), hosted the annual meeting of the International Organisation for Standardisation's Committee on Intelligent Transport Systems (ISO/TC 204).The five-day event was attended by 150 experts from 19 countries, with more than 80 participants traveling to Amman in person. Representatives from PSUT, JSMO and the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) participated in the gathering.PSUT President Wijdan Abu Al-Haija stated in a Sunday press release that Jordan's hosting of the event underscores the country's strong commitment to the goals of the organisation and its ongoing efforts to develop intelligent infrastructure.She highlighted the university's dedication to fostering innovation through scientific research and experimental initiatives aimed at preparing a new generation of leaders in the field of smart transport systems.This aligns with the vision and directives of Chair of the university's Board of Trustees Princess Sumaya, which guides the institution toward excellence and achievement, she said.Abu Al-Haija emphasised the university's goal of strengthening collaborations with national institutions and the international community, opening new avenues for joint cooperation.She highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge to support innovation and progress across various fields, ultimately contributing to building a sustainable future that benefits both local and global communities.In closing remarks on behalf of the Director General of the Jordan Standards Institution, Ghaida Sabaa, Director of the Standardisation Directorate, stressed that intelligent transport systems are no longer a luxury but an essential element for addressing urbanisation challenges, environmental preservation and the evolving needs of modern societies.She pointed out that the intelligent transport systems offer innovative and effective solutions for improving quality of life and promoting sustainability, especially given the increasing challenges facing the transport sector worldwide and in Jordan.Sabaa added that Jordan's hosting of these meetings provides a valuable opportunity to foster trust and facilitate the exchange of knowledge. She emphasised that intelligent transport systems are a vital pillar of the country's economic modernisation vision, enhancing road safety, improving public services, reducing environmental impact and positively influencing citizens' quality of life.