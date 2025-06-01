Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Holds Expanded Meeting With Palestinian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The ministerial committee designated by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza convened via videoconference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.The committee is chaired by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The meeting saw the participation of foreign ministers of Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt and Palestine.Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Palestinian Vice President Hussein Sheikh attended the meeting.During the session, the committee briefed President Abbas on efforts within the framework of international initiatives aimed at immediately halting Israeli aggression in Gaza, ending the blockade and alleviating the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.The committee discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming high-level international conference for a peaceful resolution in Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, scheduled to take place in New York this June under the joint leadership of Saudi Arabia and France.The conference aims to support establishing an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The committee reaffirmed support for the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.It called on Israel to immediately allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian and medical aid, enable UN agencies particularly UNRWA to deliver support across Gaza and halt the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank.The committee emphasised the importance of convening the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction in Gaza immediately after a ceasefire is reached to implement the reconstruction plan adopted during the emergency Arab Summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025.The committee highlighted the need to support the Palestinian National Authority, praising President Abbas's efforts and reforms. It condemned Israel's disruption of the committee's scheduled visit to Ramallah slated Sundat, describing it as a "violation of diplomatic norms and a dangerous obstacle to peace efforts and Palestinian reform initiatives."The committee expressed concern that such actions part of Israel's extremist policies continue to hinder the entry of essential food and medicine into Gaza and obstruct peace progress.In response, President Abbas commended the committee's efforts to mobilise international support for ending the war in Gaza, alleviating the humanitarian crisis and advancing the two-state solution.He expressed hope for the success of the upcoming international conference and the broader recognition of Palestine, reaffirming the Palestinian government's commitment to reform and called for greater international political, economic and security support.He urged Israel to release the funds it withholds from Palestine and reiterated his commitment to renouncing violence and civilian targeting, emphasising the importance of cooperation with Arab nations and the international community to establish security and peace.He expressed hope that the ministerial committee will soon be hosted in Palestine.