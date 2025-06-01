UNRWA Says Distribution In Gaza 'Has Become A Death Trap'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stated on Sunday that aid distribution in the Gaza Strip "has become a death trap."In an X post, Lazzarini emphasised the urgent need for international media access to Gaza to independently document the ongoing "atrocities," including the recent Israeli attack this morning in Rafah that resulted in Palestinian casualties.He reiterated, "Aid delivery and distribution in Gaza must be safe and conducted on a large scale, and this can only be achieved through the United Nations." The UN official called on Israel to lift the blockade and grant the UN safe, unrestricted access to deliver humanitarian aid, warning that failure to do so risks a famine affecting over a million children in Gaza.Lazzarini explained that the current aid distribution point, located in the far south of Rafah under the Israeli-American plan, has forced thousands of hungry and desperate civilians to walk dozens of miles to reach a nearly destroyed area, ravaged by heavy Israeli bombardments.