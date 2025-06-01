Jordan Welcomes Egyptian-Qatari Statement On Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Jordan welcomed on Sunday the joint statement issued by Egypt and Qatar regarding their efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, in coordination with the United States.Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that the Kingdom fully supports the statement and ongoing mediation efforts aimed at resuming indirect negotiations to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza.Qudah commended Egypt's and Qatar's efforts to bridge differences and overcome obstacles to restart indirect talks based on the proposal by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, adding that the negotiations seek a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.He added that the negotiations aim to facilitate the immediate delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza and lay the groundwork for reconstruction in line with the plan adopted by the emergency Arab Summit held in Cairo in March 2025.Qudah emphasised the urgent need to halt Israeli military actions, achieve a lasting ceasefire and open border crossings to enable the swift and sufficient delivery of humanitarian assistance across all parts of Gaza.