403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Health Ministry Praises Prompt Response To Apartment Blaze
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's health ministry on Sunday praised the immediate response of its emergency teams to a fire that gutted an apartment block in Riggae area, southwest of Kuwait City.
Emergency teams provided immediate healthcare aid to those wounded amid the blaze, some of whom needed to be whisked away to nearby hospitals for medical attention, said a health ministry statement.
Extending its condolences to the families of those who were killed in the fire, the statement went on to underline that the health ministry, in conjunction with other state bodies, stands prepared to deal with similar emergencies in a bid to protect lives and properties. (end)
mrf
Emergency teams provided immediate healthcare aid to those wounded amid the blaze, some of whom needed to be whisked away to nearby hospitals for medical attention, said a health ministry statement.
Extending its condolences to the families of those who were killed in the fire, the statement went on to underline that the health ministry, in conjunction with other state bodies, stands prepared to deal with similar emergencies in a bid to protect lives and properties. (end)
mrf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment