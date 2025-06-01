Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Health Ministry Praises Prompt Response To Apartment Blaze


2025-06-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's health ministry on Sunday praised the immediate response of its emergency teams to a fire that gutted an apartment block in Riggae area, southwest of Kuwait City.
Emergency teams provided immediate healthcare aid to those wounded amid the blaze, some of whom needed to be whisked away to nearby hospitals for medical attention, said a health ministry statement.
Extending its condolences to the families of those who were killed in the fire, the statement went on to underline that the health ministry, in conjunction with other state bodies, stands prepared to deal with similar emergencies in a bid to protect lives and properties. (end)
