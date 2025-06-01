Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaitis Zaid, Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin Win Four Golds In Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship


2025-06-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin on Sunday won 4 gold medals in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The 14-year-old Zaid Al-Sulaitin won a gold medal in the Juniors division "Gi" (with suit) and a gold in the "No-Gi" (without suit) competitions.
Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin also won a gold in the "Gi" (with suit) and a gold in the "No-Gi" (without suit) competitions. (end)
