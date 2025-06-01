Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Awqaf Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Office Anniv.


2025-06-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Sunday voiced heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post.
Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, the minister commended His Highness the Crown Prince's wisdom and insightfulness that reflected the country's development process in various fields, and contributed to promoting institutional reforms and development.
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince well and success in fulfilling the expectations and hopes of the Kuwaiti people for development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
ajr


MENAFN01062025000071011013ID1109622438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search