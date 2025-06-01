403
Kuwait Awqaf Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Office Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Sunday voiced heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post.
Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, the minister commended His Highness the Crown Prince's wisdom and insightfulness that reflected the country's development process in various fields, and contributed to promoting institutional reforms and development.
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince well and success in fulfilling the expectations and hopes of the Kuwaiti people for development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
