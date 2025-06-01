Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Justice Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Office Anniv.


2025-06-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait extended his congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post.
In a press statement, the minister added that His Highness the Crown Prince has fulfilled many great achievements on various fronts, and is a statesman known for his great wisdom and integrity.
He wished His Highness health, well-being, and success in maintaining peace, security and prosperity for Kuwait and her people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
