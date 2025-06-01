Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info. Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office

2025-06-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his ascension to the post.
A year into his tenure as crown prince, the Kuwaiti minister, who doubles as minister of state for youth affairs, praised His Highness the Crown Prince's "wisdom" and commitment to ensure that the nation remains firmly on the path towards development and prosperity, according to an information ministry statement.
The statement went on to wish His Highness the Crown Prince every success as he continues to serve the nation's best interests. (end)
