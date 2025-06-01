403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Min. Announces Executive Regulations For GCC Volunteer Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila announced Sunday executive regulations for Decree-Law No. (49) of 2024 concerning the Unified Law on Voluntary Work for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states under a ministerial decision.
Minister Al-Huwaila said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the decision implements Cabinet Resolution No. (1093), which designated the Ministry of Social Affairs as the responsible authority for applying the decree.
She added that the ministerial decision was issued on May 21, 2025, and published in the official gazette "Kuwait Al-Youm" on June 1, 2025.
She noted that the law represents a qualitative leap in organizing voluntary work at both the Kuwaiti and GCC levels, and is the result of pioneering efforts by Kuwaitآ's Ministry of Social Affairs, which was the first in the region to develop regulations governing volunteer work, serving as a guiding reference for the GCC unified law.
Minister Al-Huwaila indicated that the main features of the executive regulations include establishing a unified legal framework for voluntary work within the GCC, clearly defining terminology related to voluntary activities, roles of responsible authorities, and precise mechanisms for establishing and registering volunteer teams.
It also covers determining funding sources, and regulating financial and administrative aspects to ensure transparency and governance, she said, adding that the law aims to disseminate, develop, and encourage a culture of voluntary work through a system of incentives and recognition, emphasizing the importance of training volunteers, developing their abilities and skills according to their assigned volunteer tasks, and awarding them certificates documenting their efforts and achievements.
Al-Huwaila pointed out that the executive regulations require forming administrative bodies within volunteer teams, clearly defining their competencies and operational procedures with transparency, while adhering to the highest national and international standards for financial and operational management.
She explained that the regulations include clear mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation, applying a graduated system of penalties in case of violations, to ensure the protection of the voluntary sector from any misconduct or irregularities, guiding volunteersآ' efforts towards achieving development and serving the public interest.
She affirmed that this law aligns with the GCCآ's collective approach to unifying and regulating voluntary efforts, and enhancing cooperation among member states, highlighting that this reflects Kuwaitآ's commitment to leading in this field and enhancing its position regionally and internationally.
She stressed that the Ministry of Social Affairs remains committed to supporting the voluntary sector by providing a suitable legislative and regulatory environment, enabling volunteers, and enhancing their societal role, noting that this law will strongly support volunteer efforts in Kuwait and other GCC states.
The minister reiterated that the ministry is committed to fully and effectively implementing the law, in coordination with all relevant authorities, to achieve the desired objectives and serve the nation and community optimally. (end)
ays
Minister Al-Huwaila said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the decision implements Cabinet Resolution No. (1093), which designated the Ministry of Social Affairs as the responsible authority for applying the decree.
She added that the ministerial decision was issued on May 21, 2025, and published in the official gazette "Kuwait Al-Youm" on June 1, 2025.
She noted that the law represents a qualitative leap in organizing voluntary work at both the Kuwaiti and GCC levels, and is the result of pioneering efforts by Kuwaitآ's Ministry of Social Affairs, which was the first in the region to develop regulations governing volunteer work, serving as a guiding reference for the GCC unified law.
Minister Al-Huwaila indicated that the main features of the executive regulations include establishing a unified legal framework for voluntary work within the GCC, clearly defining terminology related to voluntary activities, roles of responsible authorities, and precise mechanisms for establishing and registering volunteer teams.
It also covers determining funding sources, and regulating financial and administrative aspects to ensure transparency and governance, she said, adding that the law aims to disseminate, develop, and encourage a culture of voluntary work through a system of incentives and recognition, emphasizing the importance of training volunteers, developing their abilities and skills according to their assigned volunteer tasks, and awarding them certificates documenting their efforts and achievements.
Al-Huwaila pointed out that the executive regulations require forming administrative bodies within volunteer teams, clearly defining their competencies and operational procedures with transparency, while adhering to the highest national and international standards for financial and operational management.
She explained that the regulations include clear mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation, applying a graduated system of penalties in case of violations, to ensure the protection of the voluntary sector from any misconduct or irregularities, guiding volunteersآ' efforts towards achieving development and serving the public interest.
She affirmed that this law aligns with the GCCآ's collective approach to unifying and regulating voluntary efforts, and enhancing cooperation among member states, highlighting that this reflects Kuwaitآ's commitment to leading in this field and enhancing its position regionally and internationally.
She stressed that the Ministry of Social Affairs remains committed to supporting the voluntary sector by providing a suitable legislative and regulatory environment, enabling volunteers, and enhancing their societal role, noting that this law will strongly support volunteer efforts in Kuwait and other GCC states.
The minister reiterated that the ministry is committed to fully and effectively implementing the law, in coordination with all relevant authorities, to achieve the desired objectives and serve the nation and community optimally. (end)
ays
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment