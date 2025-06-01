Egypt Diplomat Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Office Anniv.
In a press statement, Shaltout said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's trust in His Highness the Crown Prince proves his high-level efficiency, long experience and honorable record of serving Kuwait at both national and international levels.
The Egyptian diplomat voiced his country's pride in the deep and firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Egypt, something which was reflected by the recent state visit by Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to Kuwait last April.
He said he looks forward to a more fruitful cooperation between both nations under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and the insightfulness of His Highness the Crown Prince. (end) aa
