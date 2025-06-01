Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Social Affairs Minister Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office

2025-06-01 03:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Social Affairs Minister Amthal Al-Huwaila on Sunday congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his ascension to the post.
The joyous occasion is "near and dear" to the hearts of Kuwaitis as they look back at a year filled with accomplishments, the minister told KUNA, extolling His Highness the Crown Prince's leadership and wisdom as he continues to serve the nation's best interests, she underlined.
The minister went on to wish the nation continued prosperity and development, under the sage leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
