Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hot, Dusty Weather, Strong Winds Forecast In Kuwait This Week

2025-06-01 03:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is expected to continue experiencing hot, dusty weather and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a surface low-pressure system, according to a senior meteorological official.
Dharar Al-Ali, the managing director of the Meteorology Department, said the system will bring a dry air mass and active, sometimes strong, northwesterly winds that could reduce visibility to less than 1,000 meters in some areas.
"The weather will be hot and dusty, with wind speeds ranging from 20 to 65 kilometers per hour," Al-Ali told the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday.
Daytime high temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 42°C. Nighttime conditions will remain hot, with minimum temperatures between 27°C and 31°C. Winds during the night are expected to stay brisk, blowing at speeds of 20 to 50 kilometers per hour. Sea waves may reach heights of 3 to 7 feet.
Dust storms are possible throughout the period, especially in exposed areas. (end) zhr

