403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hot, Dusty Weather, Strong Winds Forecast In Kuwait This Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is expected to continue experiencing hot, dusty weather and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a surface low-pressure system, according to a senior meteorological official.
Dharar Al-Ali, the managing director of the Meteorology Department, said the system will bring a dry air mass and active, sometimes strong, northwesterly winds that could reduce visibility to less than 1,000 meters in some areas.
"The weather will be hot and dusty, with wind speeds ranging from 20 to 65 kilometers per hour," Al-Ali told the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday.
Daytime high temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 42°C. Nighttime conditions will remain hot, with minimum temperatures between 27°C and 31°C. Winds during the night are expected to stay brisk, blowing at speeds of 20 to 50 kilometers per hour. Sea waves may reach heights of 3 to 7 feet.
Dust storms are possible throughout the period, especially in exposed areas. (end) zhr
Dharar Al-Ali, the managing director of the Meteorology Department, said the system will bring a dry air mass and active, sometimes strong, northwesterly winds that could reduce visibility to less than 1,000 meters in some areas.
"The weather will be hot and dusty, with wind speeds ranging from 20 to 65 kilometers per hour," Al-Ali told the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday.
Daytime high temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 42°C. Nighttime conditions will remain hot, with minimum temperatures between 27°C and 31°C. Winds during the night are expected to stay brisk, blowing at speeds of 20 to 50 kilometers per hour. Sea waves may reach heights of 3 to 7 feet.
Dust storms are possible throughout the period, especially in exposed areas. (end) zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment