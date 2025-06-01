403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Asimah Governor Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniv. In Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming office.
Shiekh Abdullah Al-Sabah told KUNA on this occasion that the love and appreciation that everyone holds for His Highness the Crown Prince stems from His Highness's honorable record of service to the country and his efforts in advancing its progress.
Sheikh Abdullah wished His Highness the Crown Prince continued health and success, and wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
ojr
Shiekh Abdullah Al-Sabah told KUNA on this occasion that the love and appreciation that everyone holds for His Highness the Crown Prince stems from His Highness's honorable record of service to the country and his efforts in advancing its progress.
Sheikh Abdullah wished His Highness the Crown Prince continued health and success, and wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
ojr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment