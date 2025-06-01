Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Asimah Governor Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniv. In Office

Al-Asimah Governor Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On 1St Anniv. In Office


2025-06-01 03:02:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming office.
Shiekh Abdullah Al-Sabah told KUNA on this occasion that the love and appreciation that everyone holds for His Highness the Crown Prince stems from His Highness's honorable record of service to the country and his efforts in advancing its progress.
Sheikh Abdullah wished His Highness the Crown Prince continued health and success, and wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
ojr


MENAFN01062025000071011013ID1109622431

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search