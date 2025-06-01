Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Interior Min. Receives Iranian Amb.

2025-06-01 03:02:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud received on Sunday Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ali Enayati to dicuss several topics of mutual interests.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Acting Deputy Minister of Interior Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammad, Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Hisham Al-Falih, undersecretary for Security Affairs Mohammad Al-Mohana, and other senior officials, attended the meeting. (end)
fn



