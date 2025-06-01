Finance Minister Participates In Launch Of 'All Of The Gulf Is One Nation' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari has participated in the launch of "All of the Gulf is One Nation" campaign, a unified media initiative led by the GCC General Secretariat.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the rights and entitlements enjoyed by GCC citizens across all member states, reflecting the spirit of shared Gulf citizenship.

Commenting on the launch, HE Al Kuwari said it "reflects the spirit of cooperation among GCC countries and helps raise awareness among Gulf citizens of their rights and opportunities in various fields".

Meanwhile, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi said the campaign "embodies the vision of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC in building a unified Gulf system based on the principles of justice and equality".

"It reflects a firm commitment to strengthening Gulf brotherhood and consolidating the foundations of unity and integration among our peoples."

The campaign highlights the equal opportunities and benefits available to citizens of the GCC states across various economic and social sectors. These include the freedom of movement and residence, the right to engage in economic and investment activities, and access to healthcare and education services without discrimination-all of which contribute to a shared sense of belonging and a unified Gulf identity.

The campaign was officially announced during the 123rd meeting of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, held today in the State of Kuwait. The meeting was chaired by HE Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait Engineer Noora Sulaiman Al Fassam, with the attendance of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Finance and Economy from the member states, along with the participation of HE the Secretary-General of the GCC.

The media campaign will run for six months across all GCC countries as part of a comprehensive media strategy aimed at reinforcing the concept of Gulf citizenship, showcasing the tangible achievements, and increasing awareness of the rights and opportunities available to citizens under the framework of comprehensive GCC cooperation.