Arunachal Received Heaviest Monsoon Rains In The World: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, June 2 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that Arunachal Pradesh received the heaviest monsoon rains in the world this year.

The northeastern state has been devastated by the monsoon rains and several landslides in different districts, killing nine people since May 30.

Union Minister Rijiju, who hails from the state, said on Sunday in a post on his X account: "Arunachal Pradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world."

"Got this video of a man crossing a traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh, near the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar border. Please remain careful & safe. Government will provide necessary support," the Union Minister said, tagging a horrific video with his X account.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died in landslide-related incidents across the state over the past 48 hours.

Nine people -- seven in East Kameng district and two in Lower Subansiri district -- were killed on Friday night due to landslides triggered by torrential rain in the northeastern state since May 29.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed condolences over the deaths and said that necessary assistance would be provided to the affected people through the respective district administrations.

State Home Minister and local MLA Mama Natung, and Union Minister Rijiju also deeply condoled the deaths.

Seven people, including two women and two children, lost their lives on Friday night in East Kameng district when a vehicle carrying members of two families was swept off the road by a huge landslide between the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13.

In a separate incident in Lower Subansiri district, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide hit a cabbage farm near the Pine Grove area along the Ziro-Kamle road.

The Chief Minister urged people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during the night.

He also appealed to the people not to venture into rivers and water bodies for the time being.

All departments concerned are on high alert to respond to emergencies, CM Khandu said.