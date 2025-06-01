Bangladesh Removes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Photograph From Bank Notes
According to reports, Bangladesh has recently started issuing newly designed banknotes which do not feature the photograph of the founder of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly also referred to as 'Bangabandhu'.
It has been learnt that the authorities in Bangladesh, just ahead of Sunday (June 1), reportedly issued a new series of currency notes which, for a historic first time, do not feature Mujibur Rahman's photograph.
Sources in the know of the development believe that the new bank notes were issued on Sunday to do away with the currency's previous design.
Reports citing a senior official of Bangladesh's central bank suggested the newly designed currency series "no longer features the portrait of any human figure".
The new bank notes now feature natural landscapes, historical landmarks, etc., showcasing the cultural heritage of Bangladesh. The new currency notes also includes images of temples and Buddhist places of worship.
Sources submitted that out of the nine denominations, three have been issued till now while the rest of the denominations likely to be introduced later.
A source said that the current and existing banknotes and coins, however, will continue to be in circulation.
Notably, the recent change in the design of banknotes is not the first time that political developments have had an influence on the appearance of 'Taka' -- the Bangladeshi currency.
Also, it is pertinent to mention that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's photograph for the design of the bank notes in Bangladesh was introduced much later as the initial series of notes which were issued after Independence featured the country's map.
