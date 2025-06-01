Sharjah Fire: Cooling Operations Underway After Massive Blaze In Al Hamriyah

Cooling operations are currently underway at Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah, following a massive fire that took 24 hours to bring under control. The fire broke out at 6.10 am on Saturday and was fully contained by 6.25am on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The cooling process aims to prevent any potential flare-ups; once the area is declared safe, forensic and technical teams will be allowed to enter the site and begin investigations into the cause of the fire.

Results of the investigations will be announced after all technical assessments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The fire, described as one of the largest industrial blazes in the emirate in recent years, was caused by the ignition of highly flammable petrochemical materials. The intensity of the flames and smoke was such that they could be seen from neighbouring emirates.

Authorities responded swiftly, activating a coordinated emergency response that involved local and federal entities.

Sharjah Civil Defence deployed advanced firefighting equipment including foam tankers and high-capacity water pumps. The Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority and the Sharjah International Airport Authority provided aerial surveillance using helicopters and air jets to assess the spread and intensity of the fire.

Municipal teams from Sharjah and Al Hamriyah supported the operation by supplying water tankers and logistical support. Sharjah Police cordoned off the surrounding areas, evacuated nearby buildings, and managed traffic to ensure public safety.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Chairman of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, praised the professionalism of the teams involved.

“The rapid response, high-level coordination, and use of specialised equipment played a vital role in bringing the situation under control without casualties,” he said.“What we witnessed was an integrated national effort.”

Key support also came from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, National Guard, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), all of whom contributed equipment, personnel, and technical expertise.