Watch: 40,000 Filipinos In Dubai Celebrate Philippine Independence With Cultural Show

More than 40,000 Filipino expats gathered on Saturday at Hall 2 of the Dubai World Trade Centre for a vibrant celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day . The all-day event, running from 8am until 10pm, transformed the venue into a dynamic showcase of cultural pride and community spirit.

From day to night, the energy never waned, with attendees coming and going throughout the day, all echoing the same sentiment:“The energy never faded.”

From the moment doors opened, the venue buzzed with excitement. Families, friends, and individuals from all walks of life arrived draped in the colors of the Philippine flag, ready to immerse themselves in an authentic cultural experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Attendees were treated to a feast for the senses. Food stalls lined the halls, offering freshly made Filipino classics, from adobo and lechon to icy treats like halo-halo.

Around the venue, interactive exhibits showcased Filipino art and photography, while gaming corners and a lively main stage provided non-stop entertainment.

Traditional and contemporary performances by local artists, including folk dances and modern musical acts, captivated audiences throughout the day.

“This event always feels like going back home,” said Em Serrano, a Filipino expat who has lived in the UAE for 11 years. Having attended the celebration for the past seven years, she turned heads this year with a striking dress she designed herself.

“This outfit was inspired by UAE heritage,” she shared.“The red and black tones reminded me of the colours often seen during Ramadan. I asked a friend to make this specially for today, it represents the strong bond between the UAE and the Philippines.”

The celebration was also attended by high-ranking dignitaries and Filipino diplomats, including Hans Leo J. Cacdac, secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers.

“It's truly an honour to take part in this celebration of our Philippine Independence Day here in Dubai. It's heartwarming to see our kababayans, our fellow countrymen, celebrating this important day in a country that has welcomed and supported our people so warmly. The UAE has been good to us, and events like this show how deep our friendship runs," Cacdac expressed to the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who attended the Kalayaan 2025 celebrations, praised the enduring spirit, resilience, and optimism of the Filipino people, and highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and the Philippines.“Your knowledge, skills, creativity, and compassion have enriched many sectors of our society,” he said, emphasising the shared values of openness, mutual respect, and human dignity that unite both nations.

Rashed Al Tamimi, director of Emirates Loves, also praised the Filipino community and reflected on the broader cultural message of the celebration:

“This celebration marks the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence, and we are proud to host this event. The Filipino community is a vital and vibrant part of the UAE. Their culture, joy, and unity bring light to our society. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum says, 'Tolerance is not just a slogan we raise, but a way of life we live.' And today, we live that value.”

Historic friendship

Beyond the festivities, the event stood as a testament to the enduring UAE-Philippines friendship. With diplomatic ties officially established in 1974, the bond between the two nations has continued to grow, anchored by shared values and mutual respect.

With hundreds of thousands of Filipinos contributing to vital sectors such as healthcare, education, engineering, and retail, their role in the UAE's development is both significant and deeply appreciated.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) also participated in the celebrations. Their booth attracted wide interest, showcasing services like interactive video calls and the golden residency programme. GDRFA also distributed gifts and hosted entertaining activities, including a stage quiz with valuable prizes, affirming the administration's dedication to fostering social harmony and cultural connection.

The celebration is homage to the June 12, 1898 declaration of Philippine independence after 333 years of Spanish rule. For many, the gathering was more than a national commemoration - it was a heartfelt reminder of identity, pride, and belonging, thousands of miles away from home.

As the festivities came to a close, with music echoing through the halls and Philippine flags waving high, one message stood out clearly: the Filipino spirit is not just present in the UAE - it is thriving.