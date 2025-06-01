Saudi, Qatar To Provide Financial Support To Syria's State Employees, Foreign Minister Says

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday that the kingdom will jointly offer with Qatar financial support to state employees in Syria.

"The kingdom will provide with Qatar joint financial support to state employees in Syria," Bin Farhan said during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus.

He did not provide details on the size of the financial support to be provided by Riyadh and Doha. However, it echoes a similar move by Qatar to bankroll Syria's public sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

His visit comes few weeks after the US made a surprise announcement on lifting sanctions on Syria's government which overthrew former leader Bashar Al Assad in December.

US President Donald Trump made the decision during his recent visit to the Middle East and said it was at the behest of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, whose country was a main advocate for the lifting of sanctions.

The European Union also recently lifted economic sanctions on Syria.

Bin Farhan referred to his country's role in helping to lift economic sanctions on Syria, saying that Saudi Arabia would continue to be one of the main backers to Syria in its path for reconstruction and economic recovery.

He said he was being accompanied with a high-level economic delegation from the kingdom to "hold talks [with the Syrian side] to bolster aspects of cooperation in various fields".

Several visits would then follow in the coming days by Saudi businessmen to Syria to discuss investments in energy, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors, he said.