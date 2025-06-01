Saudi Foreign Minister Meets Syrian President Al Sharaa During Official Visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa during an official visit on Saturday, May 31, Al Arabiya reported.

Prince Faisal, who arrived in the capital Damascus, is leading a high-level economic delegation aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation with Syria.

The delegation includes Mohammed bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, Advisor at the Royal Court, Abdulmohsen bin Saad Al Khalaf, Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Dubaikhi, Assistant Minister of Investment, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Zarah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Development Affairs.

This visit comes amid ongoing regional efforts to reintegrate Syria into the Arab diplomatic fold and foster long-term stability and development in the region.

In April, Al Sharaa had met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The UAE President reiterated the UAE's firm position towards supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier in May, the United States lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria , marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime and opening the door for new investment in the war-torn country.