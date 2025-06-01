Current Aid Distribution Methods Fail To Meet Urgent Humanitarian Needs In Gaza: UNRWA
Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for an urgent aid access to Gazans to combat the ongoing humanitarian tragedy.
The UN agency said in a post on X that the "current distribution methods fail to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, particularly for the sick, the elderly, and the wounded".
The post highlighted the agency's Senior Deputy Director in Gaza Sam Rose's televised remarks that aid supplies are ready but need to be delivered directly to people in need adding that "there is no time to lose".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment