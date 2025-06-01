Current Aid Distribution Methods Fail To Meet Urgent Humanitarian Needs In Gaza: UNRWA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for an urgent aid access to Gazans to combat the ongoing humanitarian tragedy.

The UN agency said in a post on X that the "current distribution methods fail to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, particularly for the sick, the elderly, and the wounded".

The post highlighted the agency's Senior Deputy Director in Gaza Sam Rose's televised remarks that aid supplies are ready but need to be delivered directly to people in need adding that "there is no time to lose".