Guinea-Bissau Intercepts 55 Migrants Bound For Spain
Bissau: Guinea-Bissau's coastguard intercepted 55 west African migrants Sunday as they tried to reach Spain via the perilous Atlantic route, the interior ministry told AFP.
Guinea-Bissau's 200-kilometre (124 miles) coastline has long served as a launch point for many African migrants seeking to reach Europe via the Spanish Canary Islands.
Thousands have died on the journey in recent years, aboard overcrowded and often outdated vessels.
Jose Becuque, who led the coastguard patrol that stopped their canoe, said the group consisted of 41 men, including a boy aged around 10, and 14 women -- all from Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Guinea.
They were caught near an island in the Cacheu region, in western Guinea-Bissau near the Senegal border.
"We will try to track down the organisers of this trip. We will probably have the chance to identify these criminals," Becuque said by phone.
Migrants on their way to Europe often go through the Bijagos or Bissagos archipelago of some 88 islands scattered along its Atlantic coast, many of them uninhabited.
Nearly 10,500 migrants died or vanished at sea in 2024 according to Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras.
Arrivals in the Canaries have slowed after a record 2024, when 46,843 migrants reached the islands.
Some 10,882 arrived from January to mid-May, down 34 percent year-on-year, according to Spain's interior ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment