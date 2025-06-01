Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Closes Higher

QSE Index Closes Higher


2025-06-01 02:22:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading higher by 38.210 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 10,501.25 points.

During the session, 142,504,931 shares, valued at QAR316,133,238.155, were traded in 15,745 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 18 companies rose, while 30 companies saw a decline in their share price, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR621,928,412,262.197, compared to QAR620,025,697,691.469 in the previous session.

MENAFN01062025000063011010ID1109622366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search