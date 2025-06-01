QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading higher by 38.210 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 10,501.25 points.

During the session, 142,504,931 shares, valued at QAR316,133,238.155, were traded in 15,745 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 18 companies rose, while 30 companies saw a decline in their share price, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR621,928,412,262.197, compared to QAR620,025,697,691.469 in the previous session.