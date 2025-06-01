QSE Index Closes Higher
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading higher by 38.210 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 10,501.25 points.
During the session, 142,504,931 shares, valued at QAR316,133,238.155, were traded in 15,745 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 18 companies rose, while 30 companies saw a decline in their share price, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR621,928,412,262.197, compared to QAR620,025,697,691.469 in the previous session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment