403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast June 2025 Lower Sentiment (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The USD/ZAR finished May proving it could sustain prices below 18.00000. Whether it will continue to accomplish this feat on a steady basis is a question speculators will need to consider in the coming days and weeks. The ability of the USD/ZAR to penetrate 18.00000 took place around the 20th of May. The ratio has proven a rather impressive battleground in the past week and a half, but lower values have been seen and remain alluring. A South African government team consisting of President Ramaphosa and other members did go to the White House a week and a half ago. The outcome of the meeting behind closed doors is not yet clear. Outwardly, per the meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump, dialogue did get tense, but President Ramaphosa remained diplomatic. Financial institutions reacted calmly with the USD/ZAR in the aftermath of the meeting on the 21st of May.
- Yes, if support proves strong the USD/ZAR could simply bounce along current values and occasionally test resistance above and produce a rather choppy month of June. However, if USD weakness continues and financial institutions begin to lean into the notion the U.S Federal Reserve is going to lower interest rates in July, perhaps that will allow for the USD/ZAR to traverse lower. The USD/ZAR was near the 17.60000 level in the second week of December. But traders should not get too aggressive if they don't have deep pockets.
Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best forex trading platforms South Africa to choose from.EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment