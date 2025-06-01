403
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast - 01/06: Swift Reactions (Chart)
- The GBP/USD began last week's trading with a test of 1.35920 on early Monday. However, it needs to be remembered banks in Great Britain and the U.S were mostly closed for holidays. Meaning that the highs attained in the currency pair happened when a good deal of value was missing from the broad Forex markets. Selling began after these early highs were demonstrated and on late Wednesday and Thursday the GBP/USD was touching a low of nearly 1.34150. Buying followed and the GBP/USD did manage to go into the weekend near the 1.34455 ratio. Forex markets remain in a state of flux as financial institutions grapple with their outlooks and murky economic data. However, the USD has continued to produce weakness over the past few months and a technical glance at charts does highlight the GBP/USD remains within the higher elements of its mid-term charts.
- U.S jobs numbers will be released this week. U.K inflation numbers printed about ten days ago were higher than expected. While economic data is crucial the broad Forex markets remain under the power of dynamic shifts in behavioral sentiment which will likely continue near-term. Choppy circumstances may continue to produce resistance which also proves difficult to overcome in the near-term.
