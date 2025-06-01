Kelly Buick GMC Receives 25 Year Dealer Award For GMC
“We have been honored to be the premier Buick dealer in the Greater Lehigh Valley for over 40 years, and we were thrilled to add GMC 25 years ago,” said Greg Kelly, the President of the Kelly Auto Group.
“That successful longevity comes from the dedication of our team members to deliver an outstanding experience selling and servicing these exceptional vehicles.”
As the Kelly Auto Group continues to grow, these awards serve as a powerful reminder of the company's mission: to deliver exceptional automotive experiences, driven by integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence.
