MENAFN - Amman Net) >Khaled Joudeh: The removal of rubble and the rebuilding of Gaza will generate 29.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدتثبيت أسعار بيع البنزين 90 وانخفاضا على أسعار بيع البنزين 95 بمقدار (5) فلسات وانخفاضا على أسعار بيع السولار بمقدار (15) فلسا/لتر، في تسعيرة الشهر الحاليالتشغيل التجريبي للمرحلة الأولى من مشروع النقل بين العاصمة عمان ومراكز المحافظات ينطلق اليوموزارة الاوقاف تدعو حجاج البعثة الأردنية لتجنب الازدحام وعدم الخروج في الأجواء الحارةمديرية الدفاع المدني في مديرية الأمن العام تتعامل مع 1205 حادثاً خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضيةاللجنة الوزارية المكلّفة من القمة العربية الإسلامية الاستثنائية المشتركة بشأن غزة، تعقد الأحد، اجتماعًا في العاصمة عمّاناستشهاد 26 فلسطينيا على الأقل وإصابة أكثر من 150، جراء استهداف الاحتلال المواطنين الذين احتشدوا لتلقي المساعدات عند احد مواقع التوزيع التابعة للشركة الأميركية في رفح جنوب قطاع غزةيكون الطقس معتدل الحرارة في أغلب المناطق، وحارا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة× أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Khaled Joudeh: The removal of rubble and the rebuilding of Gaza will generate 29.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions 06/01/2025 - 15:11الرابط المختصر Amman net

In a lecture delivered at the Peace Center in Larnaca, Cyprus, Palestinian journalist Khaled Joudeh said that at a time when global communities are striving to address the climate crisis, this war in Gaza is worsening the global environmental crisis.“The removal of rubble and the rebuilding of Gaza are projected to generate approximately 29.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Joudeh shared short stories and investigative reports, highlighting the crucial role of media in conveying reality and documenting events.

Speaking on the power of journalism in delivering the truth to the world, Joudeh explained how news reports can evolve into research sources recognized by international academic institutions. He reaffirmed that investigative journalism plays a pivotal role in shaping global policies and international positions.

From field analysis through surveys and inquiries in Gaza's periphery and among its residents, to international research centers now echoing the same perspective and approach.

As the rapidly evolving events in Gaza unfold today, the reality I spoke of months ago is coming to life. Netanyahu and his extremist government have turned the war into a war against the Palestinian people, humanity, the environment, and the world, now threatening a large portion of the global ecological system.

According to a study conducted by researchers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Ghana, Ukraine, and Austria, the data reveal that gas emissions from the war exceed those of 102 individual countries annually, confirming the catastrophic climate impacts of this war.

Researchers have pointed out that the long-term climate cost of Gaza's destruction and reconstruction will amount to 31 million tons of carbon dioxide, with 20% of this coming from Israeli reconnaissance and bombing, as well as emissions from military operations. The study further indicates that 30% of the greenhouse gases stem from the weapons and military supplies sent by the United States to Israel.

At a time when global communities are striving to address the climate crisis, this war is worsening the global environmental crisis, adding a significant ecological and climatic burden.

In his call-to-action, Joudeh said that the environmental and humanitarian threats posed by this war cannot be ignored.“The international community must take responsibility to end this war and work towards protecting Gaza's population and its environment from disastrous consequences.”