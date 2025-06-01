Switzerland And France 'Have Shaped Each Other Profoundly'
Cavassini says she knew“from the age of 15” that she wanted to become a diplomat. She now has over 30 years of experience in diplomatic, humanitarian and business spheres. Her new posting to France began on January 1 of this year.
In late April, Cavassini travelled the 880 kilometres between Paris and the small spa town of Amélie-les-Bains (in the department of Pyrénées-Orientales) to take part in the 65th congress of the union of Swiss associations in France .
SWI swissinfo: What are your ties to France?
Tania Cavassini : I grew up in Épalinges, just north of Lausanne [in canton Vaud]. France was always a strong presence since it was right in front of me on the opposite shore of Lake Geneva. I remember trips [across the Lake] to Évian on the Belle-Epoque boats of the Compagnie Générale de Navigation. And the Franco-Swiss ski slopes before the era of free movement of persons.
My goal is to highlight the intensity and diversity of the relationship between Switzerland and France in all areas: politics, economics, security and culture.
SWI: France is home to over 212,000 Swiss nationals – the largest community of Swiss Abroad. What part do they play in your mission?
T.C.: My job is to support and maintain the state-to-state relationship. More specifically, to defend and promote Switzerland's interests.
Swiss citizens living in France play an important role in Franco-Swiss relations. They foster a deep human and cultural bond. This community makes up a quarter of all Swiss Abroad. To me it is therefore vitally important. Many are dual nationals – about 80 % – and are bridges between our countries.More More The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
This content was published on Mar 28, 2025 The number of Swiss people living abroad continues to increase. Five charts explain their characteristics and geographic distribution.Read more: The Swiss Abroad in nine chart
