Swiss Aid Expert Criticises Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
-
Italiano
it
Aiuti a Gaza non sufficienti, delegato Consiglio federale
Original
Read more: Aiuti a Gaza non sufficienti, delegato Consiglio federal
The new organisation is supported by Israel and the US and is in charge of aid distribution in Gaza, where the situation is catastrophic. Stillhart accuses GHF of operating only two distribution points, which forces Palestinians to travel long distances.
“GHF cannot guarantee the supply of aid at the moment,” Stillhart pointed out in the pages of the SonntagsZeitung. The solution, according to him, is to lift the Israeli blockades.More More A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaza
This content was published on May 21, 2025 The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO backed by Israel and the US, will privatise aid into Gaza. The UN has strongly opposed the plan.Read more: A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaz
