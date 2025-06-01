Swiss Solidarity Donations Surpass CHF4 Million For Landslide Victims
Following the collapse of the Birch Glacier on Wednesday, Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), activated its permanent fund for disaster relief in Switzerland. The organisation wants to provide direct financial support to those affected, but also help businesses that have lost income.
It could also cover rental costs for people who no longer have a home and therefore need emergency accommodation. Medium and long-term help could also be provided.More More Flood risk threatens Swiss valley after 'millennium event' glacier collapse
This content was published on May 30, 2025 Two days after a gigantic avalanche of ice, mud and debris buried much of the village of Blatten in canton Valais, the danger is not over.Read more: Flood risk threatens Swiss valley after 'millennium event' glacier collaps
