Swiss Solidarity Donations Surpass CHF4 Million For Landslide Victims

As of Sunday morning, Swiss Solidarity's provisional donation amount for the landslide area was around CHF4.3 million ($5.2 million), as the organisation announced on request. This content was published on June 1, 2025 - 14:01

Following the collapse of the Birch Glacier on Wednesday, Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), activated its permanent fund for disaster relief in Switzerland. The organisation wants to provide direct financial support to those affected, but also help businesses that have lost income.

It could also cover rental costs for people who no longer have a home and therefore need emergency accommodation. Medium and long-term help could also be provided.

