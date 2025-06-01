Over 50 Former Diplomats Blast Switzerland For 'Silence' On Israel

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In a joint letter to the Swiss foreign minister, 55 former diplomats have expressed their shock at Switzerland's“silence and passivity” regarding Israel's“war crimes” in Gaza. They call for immediate measures to be taken against the country. This content was published on June 1, 2025 - 14:10 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland must immediately reject Israel's plan“to expel the civilian population from Gaza and for Israel to reoccupy the territory militarily”. These are“forms of ethnic cleansing and genocidal processes”, the ambassadors wrote in an open letter to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday.

Furthermore, Switzerland must clearly reject any cooperation with the new“Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, which is run by the US and permitted by Israel. Its food distribution system does not comply with the UN principles of neutrality, transparency and independence.

Suspend military cooperation

The letter also calls for the suspension of all scientific and academic cooperation with Israel that leads to violations of international law, as must all cooperation, funding and investment in the military and intelligence sector.

Persons with an international arrest warrant and settlers convicted of violent crimes must be banned from entering Switzerland. And all Israeli products imported into Switzerland must be labeled as coming from the settlements.

Recognition of Palestine

In the spirit of a two-state solution, the diplomats argue Switzerland must recognise the state of Palestine immediately, as 148 other UN member states have already done. In addition to the immediate release of the Israeli hostages, Switzerland must also demand the release of all Palestinian prisoners who are being held without trial.

Among the signatories of the letter are the former Swiss ambassadors to Germany, Paul Seger and former parliamentarian Tim Guldimann, the former ambassador to the US, Urs Ziswiler, the two former special envoys to the Middle East, Didier Pfirter and Jean-Daniel Ruch, and the former ambassador to Iran, Philippe Welti.

