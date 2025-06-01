Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama President Mulino In Colombia Assumed The Presidency Of The Association Of Caribbean States And Placed The Canal On The Agenda

2025-06-01 02:05:44
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, arrived this Friday, May 30, in the city of Montería, Colombia, to participate in the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), where Panama will assume the pro tempore presidency of the regional organization. The president addressed the impacts of climate change in the region, citing the extreme events of 2024 that severely affected the operation of the Canal, the country's main logistics asset.

